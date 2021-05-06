Emerald Advisers LLC Has $22.56 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,530 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $22,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $65.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $520,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $1,087,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $4,355,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

