Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $20.82 Million Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,815,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.64% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,000 shares of company stock worth $119,740,050 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,760. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.