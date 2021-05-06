Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 18,426 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.44% of United Therapeutics worth $32,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,171. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

