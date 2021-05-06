Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 76,225 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,225 shares during the quarter. National Vision makes up 1.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,794. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,266.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

