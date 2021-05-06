Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 437,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,093 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $19,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Chuy’s by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at $269,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.01. 2,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,042. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

