Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/6/2021 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Emergent BioSolutions was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/5/2021 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $64.00.

4/30/2021 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Emergent BioSolutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Emergent BioSolutions is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Emergent BioSolutions is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE EBS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.85. 965,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,439. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

