Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $4.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $17.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $93.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

