Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.74 and last traded at $93.47, with a volume of 100759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.89.

The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

