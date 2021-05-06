Empire Life Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 779,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,413 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,031,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 203,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

OSUR traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 20,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,989. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $674.13 million, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

