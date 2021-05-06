Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 203.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,772 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 361,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,444. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.