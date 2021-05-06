Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 294,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17,179.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.78. The stock had a trading volume of 722,200 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07.

