Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $22,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $750,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 60,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.30.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total transaction of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

