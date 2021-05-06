Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $57,030,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,432,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after buying an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.72.

SPR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,846. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

