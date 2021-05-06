Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.14, but opened at $43.19. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 6,568 shares.

The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 166,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $329,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.