Endeavour Silver Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,256 call options on the company. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,023 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. 157,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,192. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

