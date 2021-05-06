Energi Price Tops $3.45 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.45 or 0.00006047 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $139.91 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00333833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,547,995 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.