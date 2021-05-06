Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Energy Focus to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 118.08% and a negative net margin of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.