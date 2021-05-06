Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 7.7%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.65. 46,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,960,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $867.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.