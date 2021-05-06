Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 335,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,423 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

