Enerplus (ERF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of ERF opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.87. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$7.24.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -2.89%.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.34.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

