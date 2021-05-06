ENN Energy Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $1.24 (OTCMKTS:XNGSY)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.2449 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.82. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.