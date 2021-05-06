Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

