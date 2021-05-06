EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

Shares of ENQUF stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.