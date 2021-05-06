Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 18781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $701.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

