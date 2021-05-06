EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.43 EPS

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. 14,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

