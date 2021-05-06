Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.10

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 177.10 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 175.40 ($2.29), with a volume of 206093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.29).

A number of research firms recently commented on EQN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £639.70 million and a P/E ratio of -348.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.59.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

