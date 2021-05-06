Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of EQGPF stock remained flat at $$107.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

