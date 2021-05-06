Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQB. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$152.44.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$144.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,381. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$148.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.06.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$479,400. Insiders have sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 in the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

