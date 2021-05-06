Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FB Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of FBK opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.