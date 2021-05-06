Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Horizon Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $797.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

