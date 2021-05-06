Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE EQC traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,770. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

