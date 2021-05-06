Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) PT Raised to $26.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ERRPF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ero Copper has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

ERRPF traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 68,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

