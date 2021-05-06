Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.30.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.70. 208,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,351. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$14.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.25.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

