Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $111.00 at JMP Securities

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. 28,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $53.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

