Essentia Reaches Market Cap of $9.02 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Essentia has a total market cap of $9.02 million and $621,555.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00085873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.04 or 0.00816098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00102661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.84 or 0.09090353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

