Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.