Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 814191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.95.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.