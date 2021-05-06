Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 21.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 922,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,278,000 after buying an additional 161,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

