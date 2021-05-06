Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.640-1.690 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

WTRG stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

