ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Tops $0.0017

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last week, ETHplode has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $73,505.84 and $27.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00084231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00066264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00826510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00101541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.46 or 0.09408526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,874,838 coins and its circulating supply is 43,860,737 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

