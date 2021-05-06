Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $184.57, but opened at $164.09. Etsy shares last traded at $158.33, with a volume of 348,244 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Etsy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

