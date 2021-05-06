Evercore ISI Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.

CMCSA opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

