Evercore ISI Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.75.
CMCSA opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.
In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.