Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Evergy updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.
NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 23,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.
A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.
Evergy Company Profile
Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.
