Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Evergy updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 23,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Evergy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.