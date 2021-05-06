Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price upped by research analysts at Macquarie from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVRI. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 54,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 40.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at $352,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Everi by 18.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 714,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Everi by 18.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

