EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. EVERTEC comprises approximately 1.6% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 1.02% of EVERTEC worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after acquiring an additional 333,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $35,829,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

