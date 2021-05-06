EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 16.53% 7.94% 4.40% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.25% 5.12% 3.15%

This table compares EVN and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 1.66 $341.23 million N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.58 billion 1.81 $161.81 million N/A N/A

EVN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EVN has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EVN and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats EVN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÃ- Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

