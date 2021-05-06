Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $19,536,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $243,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

