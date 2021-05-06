Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of EXROF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.