Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 527,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of EXROF opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Exro Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

