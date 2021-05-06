Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.