Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,831,101 shares of company stock valued at $532,839,689. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $315.02 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.15. The firm has a market cap of $897.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.